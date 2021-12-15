Delightful! Shehnaaz Gill meets Sidharth Shukla's mother and elder sister at his residence on his birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Fans of SidNaaz have poured immense love to Shehnaaz Gill after the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla. It was his birthday on December 12, 2021, and his fans showered love on him on social media. His family wrote an emotional note thanking them for this kind of love and support.

Shehnaaz Gill also posted a picture without a caption where we could see him as an angel. Now, a video is doing rounds where Shehnaaz Gill can be seen with his mom, Rita Shukla, and elder sister. She is a grey kameez. Sidharth Shukla's personal assistant Adith is also there. It seems the video is from his birthday.

They are standing in the compound of his building. The video made fans very emotional. One of them wrote, "Here we got to see the purest form of love...simple and genuine...unlike the other celebs fake and show off materialistic love ..but unfortunately...we lost Siddharth...but still look at Shehnaaz still holding on to the family..so so sweet of her. Brave women...so tough to bear this loss!!!".

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill's movie Honsla Rakh has made Rs 50 crore at the box office. It is the biggest Punjabi movie of the year

Credit: BollywoodLife



