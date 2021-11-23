DELIGHTFUL! Shraddha Arya looks STUNNING in unseen engagement PICS as she laughs and dances with her husband Rahul Nagal

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya, who recently married naval officer Rahul Nagal, shared some never-before-seen pictures of their engagement on Monday. Shraddha took to Instagram and shared a series of photos featuring her and Rahul.

Shraddha looked blissful and was seen twirling and laughing in the pictures, resting her head on Rahul's chest, holding hands, and laughing. Among the photographs, one showed Rahul putting the ring on Shraddha's finger.

Her outfit was red and beige, and she wore traditional jewelry with it. Rahul wore an ethnic outfit in shades of blue and cream.

Shraddha shared a post and captioned it, "If you’re married & you’re happy, Raise your hand !!! (clapping hands emojis) ;) #ShraddhaAryaNagal."

Shraddha and Rahul got married on November 16. She has been sharing pictures on Instagram from her wedding ceremonies. Recently, sharing photos from their reception she had written, "Commander and Mrs. Nagal #RashInLove." While Shraddha opted for a grey saree, Rahul sported a black suit.

She had also shared pictures from her wedding day. Shraddha wore a maroon and golden lehenga along with traditional jewelry. Rahul wore a white sherwani and a red turban. She had captioned the post, "#JustMarried #ShraddhaAryaNagal."

Rahul Nagal, her husband is not from the entertainment industry. Earlier, a source told Hindustan Times, “He is a family friend and a low-key guy, who prefers staying away from social media and showbiz. Interestingly, it is an arranged marriage turned into love.”

Additionally, Shraddha had shared photos of her Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. The guests on stage teased Shraddha and Rahul earlier in a video that emerged from her ceremony. As soon as she arrived, Shraddha asked Rahul for assistance. She told Rahul, "Rahul, lift me up." He went down from the stage and helped her up.

Shraddha rose to popularity with Kundali Bhagya. She has acted in several television serials including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl. She has also acted in a few South Indian films.

