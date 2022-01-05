Delightful! Sirf Tum’s Shalini Kapoor Aka Mamta Oberoi Celebrates her Birthday ‘Apno Ke Saath! check out the pictures!

MUMBAI: Sirf Tum is a story of Ranveer and Suhani, who come from different backgrounds, love each other. However, they live with a secret that threatens to jeopardize their relationship.

The show brings together the pair of Vivian D’sena and Eisha Singh for the first time together. People Have said that they do get a level of Inspiration from the story of Kabir Singh.

Eisha and Vivian’s chemistry is being liked by Audiences all around.

ALSO READ : Sirf Tum: Shocking! Riya gets admitted to hospital, accuses Suhani of snatching Ranveer

The Show also welcomes Shalini Kapoor, the loveliest Mother of Indian television as Mamta Oberoi and seeing her on screen is always a pleasant experience. The ‘Swaragini’ Actress celebrates her birthday today.

Shalini shared a bunch of photos celebrating her birthday with her family , including pictures of her and her husband sitting for Pooja and very adorable pictures with her ‘Apne’.

Shalini took to Instagram and captioned the post ‘Janamdin...apno ke saath....’ Take a look at the post:

The current episode features Riya getting furious and driving her car at full speed after Ranveer breaks her heart, causing her to collide with another car and people calling an ambulance. Suhani gets a call regarding her accident and she rushes to the hospital to see Riya.

Riya says that she would be happy to see her in this condition, while Suhani is shocked.

Riya asks Suhani about her relationship with Ranveer and tells her she should not act foolishly since she is the college topper.

Suhani claims there is nothing between Ranveer and her while Vikrant meets Riya.

Vikrant says that he will find the girl and will not spare her.

Vikrant says that Riya will only be his daughter-in-law.

Riya says maybe she knows that girl and Suhani leaves the place.

It will be interesting to see what next happens in the show.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com to get the latest updates on your favorite TV shows

ALSO READ: Sirf Tum: Dhamaka! Ranveer’s family to announce Ranveer and Riya’s alliance on his birthday



