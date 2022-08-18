Delightful! A sneak peek into Alefia Kapadia aka Sara’s haldi function in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: The recent track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is high on drama, with the recent track focusing on Sara and Vikrant’s wedding.

The looks of the actors during these functions have grabbed eyeballs.

The cast and crew share a great camaraderie off-screen, and the proofs of it are the videos and photos they share on social media.

Recently, we came across a video shared by Alefia Kapadia on her social media handle from her reel haldi ceremony.

Check out the video below:

In this video, Alefia is seated and her on-screen mother Kanupriya Pandit is applying haldi on her.

Beside her, Abhinav Kapoor who plays her fiancée Vikrant is also seated. Overall, the video is too sweet and the smiles on each one’s face are a proof of that.

Meanwhile, on the show, Priya is determined to expose Nandini in front of Ram. Brinda also has become doubtful over Pihu being Ram’s daughter and is investigating that.

