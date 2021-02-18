Delnaaz Irani gets the cutest surprise from boyfriend Percy Karkaria

MUMBAI: This Valentine’s Day was surely special for Delnaaz Irani as she got an amazing surprise yesterday from her beau Percy Karkaria. The actor, who has recently made her YouTube debut with her channel where she will be seen in her show Real Women, Big Stories with Delnaaz Irani, says that as soon as she woke up in the morning, she was greeted with the cutest gift. “There was a huge box that came in and he told me to open it. Inside, there was this cute little teddy bear with red roses. It was so awesome that I literally screamed. He treats me like a child at times. Also, this gift was so cute!” she says.

However, that was not all! “After about half an hour, a cake came in. and it said congratulations for my YouTube channel. I was overwhelmed and shocked. He does these little things for me but this was something out of the box. It was a YouTube cake with my name and the YouTube logo. He made it so special for me that I felt that I had launched a movie and not a show on YouTube. He makes everything look larger than life for me. I am truly blessed,” says the elated actor.