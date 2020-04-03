Delnaaz Irani opens up on her remarriage

MUMBAI: Delnaaz Irani is a popular TV face and needs no introduction. The actress has been in a relationship with DJ Percy Karkaria since 2013. After a failed marriage with Rajev Paul, the actress found love in Percy.

Now, a media portal reports that the duo has started living in together. It has been speculated that wedding bells are going to ring this year, but Delnaaz denied the news. However, she said that she is indeed living in with Percy.

Delnaaz said, 'No, we are not getting married. But yes, we are living in and very happy'. Percy is 10 years younger to the talented actress.

Delnaaz and Rajev Paul had met on the sets of Parivartan, a popular soap in 1993. They got married but eventually got a divorce in 2012.

