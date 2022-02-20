Delnaaz Irani shares what's common between herself and Khabhi Khabhi Itefaq Sey character

MUMBAI: Actress Delnaaz Irani is being appreciated for her role as Kiran in Khabhi Khabhi Itefaq Sey, and she says there's a reason why she relates to her character.

"With the show going on air, I have got some fantastic reviews. I am getting ample phone calls and messages saying that they are loving the show and my character. The show is extremely a feel-good show. The characters are very loving," she said.

In fact her mom asked where is this kind of a "large happy" family these days, to which she responded saying, "That is the beauty of the show. There is a nuclear family on one side and there is a large joint family on the other. The joint family people are very happy. It is a very positive side to the show, so I am extremely happy."

She plays Kiran in the show. "I am called Goli Bua in the house. I am the non-married sibling of the family. I am very dominating and extremely pampered by my three brothers, but extremely loving towards every family member, especially the children," she shared.

Many people have praised her for "shining up the screen. They like my energy and positivity. I have really worked hard on the character and listening to all the messages, I am extremely grateful

She even relates to the character. "My niece and nephews call me fui and that is similar to Goli Bua. I am strict where I have to be, but for kids I am soft-hearted. If there is something difficult then kids can get their work done through me in real life and reel life," she said.

"The writers have written this character really well. The lines are lovely and through my performance, I get the positivity of the character., she added.

People are also loving the title and the title song of the show.

"I have always been a huge fan of Rajesh Khanna, RD Berman, Kishor Da's songs. This is one of the finest combinations. It is a beautiful song sung by Neeti Mohan and Shaan. It is a classic coincidence as Shaan and I happen to be from the same college and class. We were in Jai Hind. I got into acting and he took up professional singing. We both come together in this beautiful show to play our lovely parts, He the singer and me playing an integral character. The song goes with the feel of the show," she explained.