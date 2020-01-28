Delnaaz Irani supports this BB13 contestant

MUMBAI: Just like all of us, Delnaaz Irani also has a favourite in the BB13 house. In her latest tweet, the actress shared that she loves Shehnaz for being a pure entertainer in the house. She unhesitatingly declared the Punjabi singeras her favourite contestant of the season.

She wrote, 'Last few days of @BB13Official. ab toh follow karna hain and yes I'm biased towards #ShehnaazGiII Because some times without any reason you start loving the person.. Find her entertaining and my definition of entertainment is pure entertainment.'

Delnaaz also wished Shehnaz on her birthday in the sweetest way. She tweeted, 'Happy birthday to this warm hearted entertainment ka daily doze #ShehnaazGiII ..be warm kind hearted and all heart always..you are a doll @BB13Official #ShehnaazGillWinningHearts.'

Credits: TOI