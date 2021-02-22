Delnaaz Irani talks about the insecurities of entertainment industry

MUMBAI: Delnaaz Irani has carved a niche for herself in the acting world. She has been part of various projects. She also recently made her YouTube debut with her channel.

The actress is greatly downhearted when the entertainment industry is looked down upon as a big bad world, which is being labeled as the hub of depression and anxiety issues. She believes it is unfair to single out the entertainment industry for having depression and anxiety-related issues. Delnaaz told Spotboye, “I think these issues are there everywhere you can find that in a normal person walking on the street probably working in a bank, a teacher or anybody could have depression or anxiety. We are more prone to getting targeted. We get targeted for everything. It's not only this because I think it’s assumed that the entertainment industry is a big bad world, everything happens here which is so sad.”

Delnaaz thinks every profession has pros and cons and the only ill thing about the entertainment industry is its uncertainty and insecurity. "The only thing I feel is a point of a little stress is the insecurities because you are not in a 9 to 5 job, you don’t know when your next job is going to come to you and that’s the reason why you have stress. Everybody goes through stress, house wife could go through stress, you can get stressed by sitting at home. Stress related things are not completely professional like I said we are targeted in a bad light always. But the only thing is the type of stress we have is very different from other normal people,” she said.

The actress added, "People here think when you are physically fit you are all fine, but people choose to ignore or maybe it’s a stigma if you talk about mental health. People go to the gym, take care of their bodies, want to look good, want to be healthy but do you really know whether you are healthy from within or not? And if you are mentally happy, sane and fit only then will all the physical activities react to your body smoothly otherwise not.”

On the work front, Delnaaz will be seen in WOW originals web series Pari.

