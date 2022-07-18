DESI VIBES! Fans want Vanraj to take this avatar after becoming a GRANDDAD in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, Toshu will be clear with his thoughts and would tell Anupama that he wouldn’t support her in this decision as he himself is welcoming his child soon and he won’t be able to handle a sister at the same time. He tells Anupama that his jealous and was upset that she didn’t tell them anything before taking such a big decision. But then, in the end, Samar and Pakhi support her and tell her that they understand why she had to take this decision since she needs to think about Anuj and his feelings too and assures her that they will always be with her though they wouldn’t be able to except little Anu fully.

On the other hand, Kinjal is worried if Anupama will be able to manage her child and little Anu and that if she won’t be with her she will break down, that’s when Kavya will come and make her understand and would tell her that she knows Anupama much better and when Anupama will be busy with Anu she will take her of her child. It will be interesting to see if Anupama will be able to handle both the responsibilities or will Kinjal’s fear come true.

Fans want to see Vanraj in this avatar after he becomes the granddad in the show. They want to see him all desi for the baby. Check it out:

In the upcoming episode, Vanraj questions Anupama’s responsibility regarding Kinjal’s baby as Kinjal suggests that she would go with Anupama for her sonography test. That’s when Vanraj will tell Kinjal that will she come to leave her child and will she have time for Kinjal when she has the responsibility of her child. Kinjal is worried listening to Vanraj’s words as she worries about what if Anupama doesn’t take care of her and her baby.

