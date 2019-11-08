News

Designer Rohit Verma’s hosts a star-studded birthday bash for his TV industry pals

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Nov 2019 03:12 PM

MUMBAI: Rohit Verma is a popular fashion designer and is also known for his appearance in India’s most controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Rohit is one such designer who has lots of close friends from the Telly world.

Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal, Munisha Khatwani, Rakhi Sawant among others are Rohit’s best buddies whom he frequently seen partying with.

Yesterday, Rohit celebrated his birthday with his family and friends. The ace designer hosted a grand bash on his special day which saw a number of popular faces from the TV world.

Gia Manek, Ankit Bathla, Nishant Malkani, Karan Mehra, Ssumier Pasricha, Tanaaz Irani among others attended the bash.

Here’s a glimpse of all the inside photos of Rohit’s grand bash:


The birthday boy danced his heart out on his special day with his pals.

Rohit has been a successful fashion designer since many years and have many notable works to his credit.

Here’s wishing Rohit a very happy birthday!
