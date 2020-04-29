Despite being in pain Irrfan Khan shot for Angrezi Medium, that’s the passion he had for work: Kiku Sharda

MUMBAI: One of the finest actors Irrfan Khan, who won over millions of fans with his roles in numerous International and Indian films, is no more. The 54 year old actor was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after suffering from colon infection.

The actor had been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while ago, and was been under medical attention for the same. He even went abroad for treatment.

On the work front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in "Angrezi Medium", last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls. "Angrezi Medium" ran in theatres for just a day before halls all over India were shut down.

TellyChakkar got in touch with actor and comedian Kiku Sharda with whom he worked in Angrezi Medium. Expressing his grief for Mr. Khan, Kiku shared, “It is very sad to hear that he is no more with us. I am honoured to have worked with him in Angrezi Medium. I had met him at the shoot of the Kapil Sharma Show as well and at that time also I was in awe of him. I always wanted to work with him as I have watched his lot of films. I wonder how effortlessly he used to act. It never felt that he is acting but conversation happening between two people. Also, it made you think what went in his mind while enacting a scene. I am blessed that I got to do a film with him. I just wish I could have done more films with him.”

We asked Kiku that one good quality of Irrfan that he inculcated in him, he replied, “When it comes to work, he was going through a lot while shooting for Angrezi Medium but it never showed on his face. He was a really strong man to keep the pain behind while he shot. There were days when it was difficult for him to shoot but he never showed. From Irrfan I have learnt that the love for the craft and passion for work one should have.”

He added, “After I got to know about the news I came across to his video where he was seen promoting Angrezi Medium. In the end of the video he said ‘Wait for me’. This video will surely make your heart numb.”