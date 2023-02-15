Despite having two left feet, actor Adnan Khan surprised everybody with his dance skills on the sets of Kathaa Ankahee

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 13:34
Despite having two left feet, actor Adnan Khan surprised everybody with his dance skills on the sets of Kathaa Ankahee

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Hindi remake of the superhit Turkish drama ‘1001 Nights’ (Binbir Gece), Kathaa Ankahee has struck a chord with viewers. The promise of a love story that will be born out of repentance makes this fiction show a unique offering for audiences, with actors Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan making a mark with their performances. 

Viaan (Adnan Khan) is drowning in guilt after finding out that Katha (Aditi Dev Sharma)  is a single mother who is raising a son with a life-threatening illness. He regrets putting Katha to test with his indecent proposal and while this uncalled-for incident has shown him the mirror, his realization leads to a quest for forgiveness for this unjustifiable act. 

As the story progresses, the drama quotient will only rise higher with Viaan’s colleague - Jeetu Bhai’s 25th wedding anniversary celebration. This fun sequence sees Viaan grooving to ‘Badtameez Dil’ in a special dance performance. Hoping to stand out with his moves, there was a lot of preparation actor Adnan Khan undertook to ensure it looks perfect on-screen. Elaborating further Adnan shared, “I am not a big fan of dancing as I have spent my entire life working on weight training. So, my body is kind of stiff. Secondly, I don’t know many Hindi songs so it gets difficult for me to even groove to them. When I was told that the party sequence included dancing, I wanted to fall on my knees and pray to God because I would need all the help that I can get. I was extremely nervous. Even on the day of shoot, I woke up in the morning and prayed to God to help me through this day. (laughs).”

He further added saying, “As soon as I reached the set, I met the choreographer and we started training, the team had made a dance routine which fits for me. Hats off to the choreographers for making me dance and for making me feel at ease! I am very grateful to my co-actors and director who kept motivating me as they knew I had two left feet.”

Watch Kathaa Ankahee every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!
 

Vishal Gandhi meet Zee TV Adnan Khan Pandya Store Katha Anakhee Aditi Dev Sharma 1001 Nights Turkish show Sphere Origins Priyamvada Singh Sheen Das Jasveen Kaur TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 13:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16 winner Mc Stan reveals that he shouldn’t have won and that Shiv Thakare deserved to take the trophy home as he played the game since day one
MUMBAI :Mc Stan emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 16 which came as a shock to the audience, the host Salman Khan and...
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their film's director
MUMBAI :ver the time we have seen some beautiful actresses falling for their co actors and vice versa. No doubt from...
Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Rajjo: Exclusive! Pushkar finds out about Manorama’s reality and tries to end the drama!
MUMBAI: Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the program. Manorama, Rajjo's...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Muskaan confused by Aarohi’s behavior, asks her how she is related to Akshara
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their directors
Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who got married to their film's director

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16 winner Mc Stan reveals that he shouldn’t have won and that Shiv Thakare deserved to take the trophy home as he play
Bigg Boss 16 winner Mc Stan reveals that he shouldn’t have won and that Shiv Thakare deserved to take the trophy home as he played the game since day one
Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi
Exclusive! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi
Idol Season 13 : Exclusive! Manoj Muntashir will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode
Idol Season 13 : Exclusive! Manoj Muntashir to grace the show in the upcoming episode
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Celebrity Cricket League stars Binoo Dhillon, Ninja, Rajeev Pillai, Ganesh Kishan, Sudheer Bab
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Celebrity Cricket League stars Binoo Dhillon, Ninja, Rajeev Pillai, Ganesh Kishan, Sudheer Babu and Jiva to grace the show
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant shares a picture of a person who she credits for her great looks
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant shares a picture of a person who she credits for her great looks
Ashneer Grover reveals why he moved to Delhi from Mumbai, says he missed his family and later Madhuri had a misscarriage
Ashneer Grover reveals why he moved to Delhi from Mumbai, says he missed his family and later Madhuri had a misscarriage