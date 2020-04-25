Despite lockdown shutdown, Patiala Babes' producers pay stipend to workers and creative team till lockdown ends

MUMBAI: Patiala Babes, Katha Kottage's women empowerment show on Sony TV, which also spoke of feminist men, has emerged to be the most recent casualty of COVID-19. The show has been discontinued this week.

Writer-Producer Rajita Sharma, while expressing her sadness and trauma on the story "remaining unfinished and untold" adds that "it was encouraging that Sony gave us a platform to bring to life our very bold narrative. Since the whole world is under siege, these times call for some unfortunate but necessary measures. Patiala Babes will always remain close to our heart."

The makers, however, believe in the concept of lighting lives despite darkness. "Sony was kind to entrust us at Katha Kottage with the show. The pandemic seems to be preparing for a long haul and as the show is shut, our workers are jobless." Vivek Budakoti and Rajita Sharma aver that sharing is caring. "We have decided to share whatever little profit we earned with our fellow workers who made us what we are as a production house." Hence, the daily wage workers including light men, spot boys, setting workers, sound assistants, assistant directors, production assistants and the creative team will be given a regular fixed stipend every month till such time the lockdown is in effect. "This is our commitment and support to our colleagues and will be on for as much time it takes for the industry to resume shoot."

Considering that Patiala Babes is the story of a daughter being the wind beneath her mother's wings, it sure looks like this production house is taking a leaf from its own creation and paying it forward.