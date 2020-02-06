News

Despite no ‘Mall task’ fans go berserk in Oberoi Mall!

By Dharini Sanghavi
06 Feb 2020 01:04 PM

MUMBAI: The fans of Bigg Boss 13 have reached Mumbai based Oberoi Mall to catch a glimpse of their favourite contestants. However, we informed our readers that no such kind of ‘mall task’ is taking place today.

However, despite no ‘Mall task’ the large numbers of fans have gathered at the mall and are rooting for their favourite contestants. The fans have carried posters of their favourite contestant and are showing their support for them.

Take a look at these few videos of fans going crazy at the mall!

#SidHeartsr everwhere #OberoiMall

Sidhearts beready for #SidharthShukla

Keepvoting on Voot and jio App, &
Commenting on Voot ️@RealVinduSingh@sidharth_shuklapic.twitter.com/SX7gYpKRki

—Sharvan Kumar Rai_Sidheart (@shrvnrai) February6, 2020

Live update of #OberoiMall#AsimForTheWin#AsimFandomHits6M#AsimForTheWin#AsimRiaz#AsimRiyaz#BB13OnVoot#BB130nVoot#BB13WithBiggBoss_Tak#AsiManshiForever#BiggBos13#BiggBossSeason13@BiggBoss@ColorsTV#AsimforTheWiin@imrealasimpic.twitter.com/gCJ28SGOaY

—Bhanu Bansal (@BhanuBa51430024) February6, 2020

Video of Sid Fans Shouting"Nalla-Nalla"..!!

#SidharthShukla#OberoiMallpic.twitter.com/Imx7Fl6lNm

—Khabri Ka BAAP (@DaddyOfKhabri) February6, 2020

See the crowd
Live at #OberoiMall#AsimKeAsIiFans@imrealaism@realumarriaz@iAcashDadIani@AsimFanGirll@_kritikaRao_@Lubna_Lahpic.twitter.com/HmnHxLN7mN

—Irfan3 (@BaigIrfan3) February6, 2020

#SidHeartsin #OberoiMall

Sidhearts beready for #SidharthShukla

Keepvoting on Voot and jio App, &
Commenting on Voot @RealVinduSingh@sidharth_shuklapic.twitter.com/LMG9sQmkPM

—Sharvan Kumar Rai_Sidheart (@shrvnrai) February6, 2020

#AsimKeAsIiFans#OberoiMall@imrealasim@TheKhbri@realumarriazpic.twitter.com/3N75UZIvKK

—Salman_siddique(@Salmans91133251) February6, 2020

Sidhearts who r not from mumbai or who cant take part inmall task.., plz follow @Thecuteststarand @vidhi0318
Toget latest updates direct from #OberoiMall... As they reached der to support #SidharthShukIa@RealVinduSingh@JThakers@ArshiKOfficialhttps://t.co/4fyFNK3Lxq

—ROHIT KUREEL (@kureel_rohit) February6, 2020

