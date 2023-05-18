Destiny Unites: Prachi Bohra Joins Shemaroo Umang's Kundali Milan as Lead

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Umang's highly anticipated new show, Kundali Milan, has announced the addition of talented actress Prachi Bohra to its ensemble cast. Prachi, known for her exceptional performances and versatility, will be portraying the character of Richa, a strong and independent woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers the power of destiny and love.



Shemaroo Umang's highly anticipated new show, Kundali Milan, has announced the addition of talented actress Prachi Bohra to its ensemble cast. Prachi, known for her exceptional performances and versatility, will portray the character of Richa, a strong and independent woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers the power of destiny and love.



Known for her exceptional acting skills and ability to bring characters to life, Prachi Bohra is excited to take on this new role shared her heartfelt sentiments, stating, "I truly believe that Radharani had a hand in guiding me towards this role. It's as if the universe conspired to bring us together right from the moment I heard the story and Richa's character. When I received the news that I was chosen for this role, I was overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude. I knew that I couldn't let this opportunity slip by and was determined to do my best to give this character the justice she deserves. I am eternally grateful to Radharani for guiding me towards this role and blessing me with the chance to bring Richa to life."



Nestled in the sacred town of Mathura, Kundali Milan unveils a mesmerizing narrative that weaves together the intricate threads of love, destiny, and unbreakable bonds. The story revolves around two traditional families, the Agrawals and the Gargs and their children Yash and Richa, whose lives are intertwined in more ways than one. Yash and Richa, childhood sweethearts entwined by destiny, long for a union that defies time itself. But fate takes an unforeseen twist when an enigmatic astrologer unveils a chilling prophecy, clouding Yash and Richa's future with uncertainty. Will their love conquer all, or will they succumb to the forces of destiny?



Shemaroo Umang, renowned for delivering exceptional storytelling, is set to present a visually stunning and emotionally gripping experience with Kundali Milan. Don't miss this extraordinary journey of destiny and love that will leave you yearning for more.