Dev Joshi on competing with actors of his generation: There's a healthy competition between us and we learn a lot from each other

MUMBAI: SAB TV's Baalveer Returns is one of the most popular shows on the small screen.

The fantasy-fiction drama series is working wonders ever since the beginning.

Dev Joshi reprised the role of Baalveer in the second season, leaving the viewers intrigued.

ALSO READ: Look what THIS Baalveer Returns actress has to say about her experience working with Dev Joshi

Well, we have seen Dev in different avatars on the show. And now, he is gearing up for a new avatar.

While Dev has become a household name as Baalveer, the actor's career has been reaching new heights with every passing day.

There are many actors of Dev's age who are also ruling the small screens with their work like Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Ashnoor Kaur, Reem Shaikh, Avneet Kaur among others.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Dev was asked about his bond with the young generation of stars.

Dev said, ''Of course, I am in touch with them. We meet once in 3 to 4 months during a party or during the song launch or something. We try to keep social media away while we are together and spend time together as one meets their school friends. We speak with each other about life and share things.''

Further, Dev revealed, ''There's a healthy competition between us and we get to learn a lot from each other. That's how I like to keep things with them and I like it.''

Well said, Dev!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Dev Joshi talks about his special preparations for his new character Happy in Baalveer; reveals who helped him