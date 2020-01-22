Dev SUPPORTS Brinda against Rushali in Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Colors show Naagin 4 has some very interesting content lined up in the episodes to come.

The show is performing well on the BARC Rating charts and the current drama which revolves around Brinda's dilemma when she gets to know that she is a shape shifting naagin is quite interesting. While Brinda has got to know about her being a naagin, Manyata asks her to take revenge for her father's death.

This is when she decides to take the big step and she will get married to Dev. The Parikh family will be shocked to know this and Rushali will have even an anger burst on Brinda.

Here the dynamics of the house will change with Dev supporting Brinda and accepting her as his wife and going against Rushali.