Devoleena audio leak controversy: Arjun Bijlani urges Sidnaaz fans to spread some love and positivity

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for playing Gopi Modi in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She was recently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13.

The actress recently called a social media war with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans. It all began with Devoleena’s live chat where she spoke about how she did not find any chemistry between SidNaaz in the Bhula Dunga music video. Later, as the actress got massively trolled on social media, Devoleena did not fall back in giving it back. However, later, things took a wrong as someone sent her audio filled obscene language, in turn leaving Devoleena no option but lodge a complaint. As the war continues, actor Arjun Bijlani asks everyone to concentrate on what’s important at the moment.

On social media, Arjun took some time out to remind everyone about the critical times the country has been facing currently. With the rapid spreading of the virus and the number of cases tested positive in the last 24 hours in the country, the situation has been getting worse day by day even after taking major preventive measures. Arjun Bijlani tweeted, “Get over #BB13 fights. We all have to fight something much bigger. Stop trolling each other and spread some love and positivity. No one is perfect and no one is too bad. #stayhome #StaySafe.”

Take a look.