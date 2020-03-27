Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vindu Dara Singh have different takes on watching Bigg Boss 13 reruns; find out

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular as well as controversial shows. Starring many popular TV actors as participants, Season 13 of the reality show wrapped up recently.

The show is over, but the memories linger for those associated with the show. Several followers of the show still catch up on reruns. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Devoleena Bhattacharjee spoke about the same. The actress who was a part of the 13th season had to opt out due to a back injury. She had plans to return on the show, but due to her health woes, she couldn’t make a comeback and Vikas Gupta was brought in as her proxy for a while. When the portal asked Devoleena whether she watches reruns, she said, “Yes, it’s so nostalgic. I want to catch the episodes as I haven’t watched them yet.”

On the other hand, Vindu Dara Singh, who is Bigg Boss 3 winner, had a different thought to share on the same. Vindu, who is quite passionate about the show, said, “Why would I watch reruns of Bigg Boss now? The day the show got over, it was done for me. I find it funny that people are still tweeting about Bigg Boss. This was a great season. Next year will be bigger.”

