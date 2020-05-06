Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Asim Riaz a gentleman

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee won many hearts in the BB13 house. The actress shed her bahu image and turned into a babe as she showed the real side of her personality on Salman Khan's show. While she entered the show with a bang, she had to bid adieu mid-way owing to her back injury.

While she found a BFF in Rashami Desai, her equations with others were a mix of good and bad. Speaking of this, she had an on-off bond with BB 13 runner-up Asim Riaz also. Yes, while Rashami found solace in Asim after Devo's exit, Devo's camaraderie with the actor also became the talk of the town. While they had some fights, they also shared some laughs together. Their banter in the house did catch many eyeballs. However, during a recent live chat session with her fans on Twitter, the actress showered Asim with loads of love and praises.

When a fan asked Devo which quality of Asim does she find unique, the Bengali beauty had a sweet answer. She said, 'He is a good listener'. When another fan requested her to describe Asim in one word, Devo promptly called him a 'Gentleman'.

Finally, when another follower asked her to her views on Asim's journey in the BB 13 house and after the show, the diva gave an honest and elaborate answer. She said, 'He is a nice guy and I knew it. I told him in the beginning that he has the potential to reach high and he did.'

Have a look at the screengrabs.

Write something about asim riaz#AskDevo — DIL FEK (@DaddyDo78194229) May 5, 2020

What u think abt Asim? What is ur take on his BB and after BB journey? #AskDevo — Asim_ssss (@ssss_shruti) May 5, 2020

Credits: Pinkvilla