Devoleena Bhattacharjee calls Sidharth the most loyal person in the house

MUMBAI: Devoleena who was a strong contestant in the Bigg Boss house, recently Devoleena had entered the house as the connection for her best friend Rashami Desai and the two had become thick friends in the house.

Now in the initial days Devoleena had a problem with Siddarth Shukla and the two never got along with each other, but seems like Devoleena has changed her thoughts for the latter, where she took on to social media and said that Siddarth is a very loyal person, and celebrities for no reason are targeting him and supporting Asim.

And for her, Asim is not at all a loyal person, as in real-life he is a dhokebaaz, insensitive and an abusive person and for her it’s only Siddarth.

Well, there is no doubt that Siddarth Shukla is a very close contestant to lift the Bigg Boss 13 trophy and through this show, he has doubled his fan following.

Check out her tweet below ;