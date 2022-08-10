Devoleena Bhattacharjee does some fun sightseeing in Varanasi with friends

Devoleena has a huge fan following and keeps sharing lovely pictures and posts not just of herself but with her hubby and friends too. The actress has now posted fun pictures where she is seen enjoying a relaxing time with her friends in Varanasi
MUMBAI :Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. With her hard work, she has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She has been part of several TV shows and impressed the audience with her performance.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave her fans a shock when she posted her haldi and wedding pictures on social media all of a sudden. While for some time people kept wondering who the mystery man is, she revealed that it is Shanwaz Shaikh.  

