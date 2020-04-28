Devoleena Bhattacharjee to EXAMINE Rashami Desai’s FUTURE HUSBAND

MUMBAI: The thirteenth season of the popular and controversial reality TV series, Bigg Boss, has finally come to an end by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner-up. Apart from fights, tasks, arguments, the friendship shared by some of the contestants also grabbed eyeballs. Speaking about the same, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s friendship won everyone’s heart.

Devoleena proved to be a great support system to Rashami Desai not only in the but also post the show. Devo and Rashami stood together against the trolls and gave them a tough time.

In a recent interview with a leading media portal, Devoleena and Rashami spoke at length about their bond. Rashami added that few of her fans want her to marry a guy as protective as Devoleena. This paved way to know if Rashami will let Devoleena meet her future husband to which Rashami answered in affirmative. Devoleena said, “I will not only meet but examine and test the guy before Rashami marries him”.

Looks like the girls are bonding like a house on fire.

