Devoleena Bhattacharjee gifts this special person a car and it is not her hubby Shahnawaz, check it out

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. With her hard work, she has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She has been part of several TV shows and impressed the audience with her performance.

Also Read- Amazing! Devoleena Bhattacharjee to return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2; DEETS INSIDE

Devoleena who recently tied the knot with Shahnawaz Shaikh, has a massive fan following on social media and she keeps sharing interesting posts for her online family. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress has now shared an adorable post where it is her dog Murphy’s birthday and she has gifted him a mini car.

Check out her post below;

Also Read- Vishal posts pic with Devoleena leaving fans guessing if they got married

Isn’t it an adorable post?

What did you think of Devoleena’s post?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.