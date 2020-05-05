Devoleena Bhattacharjee to go on a date with Sidharth Shukla?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants have kept the show alive in our hearts. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai's on and off friendship with Sidharth Shukla was among one of the most interesting bits of the reality show and now that they are on good terms, fans have been rooting for SidRaLeena from a long time. In fact, during Devoleena's recent QnA session on Twitter, she was asked about the possibility of a chai pasta date between the trio. Her reply, however, will make all the fans a bit sad

In response to a fan that asked, 'SidRaLeena chai pasta date #AskDevo', the actress said that it's a little difficult for that to happen. She wrote, 'Haahahahaha yeh thoda mushkil hai'.

A fan also asked, 'How would you like to describe your friendship with @TheRashamiDesai in one word. #AskDevo', to which, Devo said, 'Selfless', followed by a heart. Well, one of the users also asked Devoleena to come as a guest with Sidharth Shukla on Rashami Desai how and her response will leave you in splits.

Have a look.

