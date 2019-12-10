Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee goes all out against Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is giving fans shockers almost everyday!



Revealation related to Arhaan’s life, Sidharth and Paras in secret room and Vikas Gupta as a guest in the show, Bigg Boss 13 has managed to keep the fans on the edge of their seats.



Devoleena was eased out from the show due to her health issues and she will soon return to the show.



The lady is currently watching the show and observing everything. She took to twitter and shared her opinion on the episodes. According to her, Shehnaaz is getting a leverage to speak anything in the name of entertainment but when others try to do the same, they are termed wrong and inhuman. She also pointed out that finally Shehnaaz confessed getting footage only from Sidharth Shukla.



Have a look at the tweets:

Do you think Devoleena is right?