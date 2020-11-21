Devoleena Bhattacharjee GROOVES to Katrina Kaif’s famous song; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most renowned names in the world of television and her stint in Bigg Boss 13 was loved by the audience.

These days she is ruling the television screens with her performance in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, the serial that made her a household name.

Sometimes shooting for a serial becomes very hectic and demanding for an actor, and at times, in the middle of a shoot, if they get a break, they relax or indulge in some activities like making fun videos. Sometimes they are even spotted dancing and having a gala time. The behind-the-scenes moments are worth a watch.

Devoleena has a massive fan following. Now, one of the fan clubs has shared a video where the actress is seen dancing to a famous Katrina Kaif starrer song.

In the video, she is dancing to the song Ishq Di Chashni from Bharat and it seems she grooved during break time.

No doubt the actress is a good dancer, but one must watch her expressions in the video; it's really good!

Well, it’s good to see actors relaxing and having some fun time in spite of such tight schedules.

