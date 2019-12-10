Devoleena Bhattacharjee LASHES OUT at Bigg Boss contestant Arhaan Khan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has constantly been giving shockers to the audience with its twists and turns. Be it the contestants fighting or the tasks which are not being performed, every moment is a spice.



The show saw the biggest shockers when host Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan Khan was not just married but also a father to a child.



A media portal reported that Rashami's close friend in the house and ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee's revealed that she has met Arhaan inside the house and she really felt that he liked Rashami. But If at all he is a fraud, he will continue to be. She also mentioned that if she was in Rashami's place, she would never forgive him.



