Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Living in a joint family made me stronger

As May 15 is celebrated as the International Day of Families, this day provides a chance to increase awareness and promote the importance of family.
MUMBAI : As May 15 is celebrated as the International Day of Families, this day provides a chance to increase awareness and promote the importance of family.

TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals that living in a joint family has made her stronger to face the world.

She says: "In my hometown in Assam we still stay as a joint family. I personally feel living in a joint family means adjusting with all the uncles, aunts, and cousins. But, growing up with a set of different individuals, sacrificing our needs for the happiness of a loved one, and fighting over little things, pretty much makes you ready for the world. Joint families still prevail in India, but the number has depleted. But I feel fortunate that we as a family always stand united."

She continues: "I'm glad that I belong from a country like India, that has always been known for its rich culture, and for the system of living in a joint family. A joint family does not only mean a group of people living together, it means that these people are tied with love and care for each other."

Devoleena who rose to fame after playing Gopi Bahu in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and later on earned a lot of appreciation for her participation in 'Bigg Boss' adds one understand the importance of family during bad times.

She shares: "I personally feel a family is that 'umbrella' whose value is not realised until the stormy clouds loom over us. But, when you look up with a hope that someone will come to your rescue, the first silent approaching steps will be of your family members. This is 'Family'. You grow up together, learn together; agree-disagree; fight and make-up, move on in your lives, but in the end, when you need someone, you know your siblings and your family will be right there."

Devoleena will be next seen in upcoming film 'First Second Chance' which also stars Renuka Shahane, Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal, and Nikhil Sangha.

SOURCE : IANS 

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Latest Video