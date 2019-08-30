News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee makes her debut in Assamese music video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Aug 2019 08:39 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is known for her role in TV show "Saath Nibhaana Saathiya", will featured for the first time in an Assamese music video.

The song is titled "Ramdhenu", and Devoleena is currently shooting for the song in Ladakh.

"I'm really happy and excited to star in an Assamese music video. As I belong from Assam and we speak Assamese, I literally enjoyed working with the team," said Devoleena, who took to Instagram to share the news among her followers.

"Ladakh dairies... Coming soon 'Ramdhenu'," she wrote along with a few photographs in which she can be seen flaunting her yellow sari against the backdrop of valleys of Ladakh.

"Ramdhenu" is directed by Sachin Baruha.

Source: IANS

Tags > Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, TV show, Ramdhenu, Ladakh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes...

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes of Jimmy Jimmy in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Naura
Naura
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days