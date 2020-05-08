Devoleena Bhattacharjee in quarantine; says ‘it's not going to be easy’

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular television actresses. She was last seen in the famous reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Devoleena’s cook has been quarantined in an isolation centre after someone from a family he's working with has tested positive for COVID-2019. The cook in question is Devoleena's main domestic help and now the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star finds herself alone to do everything without having to step out from home.

Devoleena told SpotboyE.com, "I have had to consequently quarantine myself. It's not going to be easy. Damn! This is the fourth time in the last five months that I cannot go out of the four walls- first Bigg Boss 13, then my back played up and confined me to bedrest, then the lockdown happened- and now just when I was managing to step out a bit for essentials, I have been asked to lock myself up."

Devoleena however knows how to cook very well, "At least that part won't be an issue. If you recall, I did most of the cooking in Bigg Boss 13."

Devoleena emphasises that unlike what the morning reports said, her cook (who was asymptomatic, though that's not the criterion of not having COVID-19) has NOT tested positive for COVID-19. "I don't know why it spread like wildfire that he has contracted Coronavirus."

So where's he now? "Well, the government has put him up in some hotel. He's been looked after very well. Too much has been made out of this. It has made me only more tired," Devoleena said.