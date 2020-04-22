Devoleena Bhattacharjee REVEALS bestie Rashami Desai's SECRETS!

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were seen in India's most controversial show Bigg Boss 13.

While Devoleena was evicted quite soon from the show due to her health issues, Rashami managed to survive till the end.

Rashami and Devoleena developed a great bond on the show and their friendship is only growing strong with every passing day.

Rashami and Devoleena are now fondly referred to as Devoshami by their fans and are the newest BFFs of the Telly town. The two hotties are often seen hanging out with each other and have shared some amazing pictures on their social media accounts.

And now, while being on quarantine, Rashami and Devoleena are staying in touch with each other through video calls.

In a candid conversation with TellyChakkar, when we asked Devoleena about her relationship with Rashami, she said,"Rashmi is a family..a friend.. a sister. I like everything about her. I think the best quality of her is known by the world now. She is full of positivity. She is full of energy. Moreover, she is emotional and not fake. I really like her straight forwardness."

Cheers to stronger friendships!