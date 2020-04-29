News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals Rashami Desai’s WEAKNESS

In a candid conversation, Devoleena revealed Rashami’s weakness

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
29 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: The thirteenth season of the popular and controversial reality TV series, Bigg Boss, has finally come to an end by announcing Sidharth Shukla as the winner and Asim Riaz as the first runner-up. Apart from fights, tasks, arguments, the friendship shared by some of the contestants also grabbed eyeballs. Speaking about the same, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s friendship won everyone’s heart. 

Devoleena proved to be a great support system to Rashami Desai not only in  but also post the show. Devo and Rashami stood together against the trolls and gave them a tough time.

In a recent interview with SpotBoye.com, Devoleena and Rashami spoke at length about their bond.

When asked about each other’s weaknesses, Rashami pointed out Devoleena is short tempered. She said, “She is short tempered but sometimes that has worked in her favour”.

Devoleena said, “Rashami is extremely emotional and tends to not give it back to people who belittle her. She thinks twice before hurting anyone but gets hurt instead”.

