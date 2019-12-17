Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes us through her journey of friendship with Rashami Desai in BB13

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently on complete bed-rest after her back injury, which was caused in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actress had to leave the show because of it. However, she is doing better now.

We all know that Vikas Gupta made an entry in the show as Devoleena's proxy. Since then, he has been playing several smart games to survive in the house. He is known as the mastermind of the house who changes the game within the blink of an eye.

Devoleena shared a great bond with Rashami Desai in the house. The actress seems to be missing Rashami and has now shared a video where she has given us a glimpse of several sweet moments from the house.

Take a look at the video.

The video shows that Devoleena and Rashami's bond is very strong. She has also thanked Vikas for supporting Rashami time and again.

Devoleena's video has given us major friendship goals.

Well, the actress might make her comeback in the show soon, and it will be interesting to see how things will unfold after her entry.