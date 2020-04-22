Devoleena Bhattacharjee talks about her FUTURE PROJECTS

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee needs no introduction.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress soared to newer heights of success with her stint as Gopi Bahu and stunned one and all with her performance in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

She was recently in the news and controversy revolving around how she did not like the chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in their music video. This statemen of hers led to quite a verbal battle between Shehnaaz's fans and her whee Devoleena too gave a befitting reply to all.

Now the only question on our mind is when would we get to see Devoleena next on television?

She said, " I have many offers but I shall wait for things to normalize once the lockdown is over. I have done web before so the next project will not be a choice based on the medium but the kind of role I am offered.

As an artist I wish to do a variety of roles. I would love to play a romantic character or something more challenging too! I am glad that my character of Gopi Bahu is ruling social media nad wish to explore more in my future projects."

Wya to go Devoleena!