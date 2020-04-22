Devoleena Bhattacharjee thinks that BB13 reruns failed because of this reason

News

22 Apr 2020 07:02 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was extremely popular. In fact, it could be regarded as one of the most talked about seasons so far. Naturally, the channel was expecting the reruns to recreate the same magic but that didn’t happen and the reruns failed miserably.

So why didn’t the reruns work wonders like the original did? Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who enjoyed a short and sweet stay inside the house, told a media portal, 'I think the reruns didn’t click probably because the audience has already witnessed the journey. So, to again go through the same thing might not have interested the viewers enough.' The actress definitely makes a strong point.

Tehseen Poonawalla had a different take as he had said, 'Because I did not promote it on my social media handles. I have been busy with  my commitments on television. Else numbers would have swelled.

Credits: SpotboyE

