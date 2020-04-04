Devoleena Bhattacharjee thinks Sid and Sana make for a good brother and sister pair

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were loved for their friendship and sizzling chemistry in BB13. The two then featured in a music video titled Bhula Dunga. While the audience loves their equation, Devoleena Bhattacharjee believes that SidNaaz has no chemistry at all. In fact, she thinks Sidharth makes a better pair with Rashamir Desai.



Devoleena told a media portal that SidNaaz will look good as brother and sister but not as a couple. She said that while she isn’t defaming anyone, she is trying to be honest about SidNaaz’s much hyped chemistry.

'I just said that I don't see any chemistry between them. I had told this inside the Bigg Boss 13 House too. And, I am being very honest. Sidharth once told us that he treats Shehnaaz like a child. Sidharth is mature and I am not saying that Shehnaaz is not a nice girl. On the contrary, Sidharth and Rashami together exuded far more chemistry, despite being not very cool with each other. I think Sidharth and Shehnaaz would look good as brother-sister or friends, but not as a couple. I am not defaming anybody,' Devoleena was quoted saying.

Her opinions have not gone down with SidNaaz’s fans who ended up trolling her mercilessly on social media following which the actress filed a complaint with Maharashtra’s Cyber Cell.

