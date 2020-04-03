News

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wants to collaborate with this BB13 contestant

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been making headlines recently. The actress has been reeving a lot of flak from SidNaaz fans after she expressed that there was 'zero chemistry' between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Bhula Dunga. Moreover, when she started receiving nasty threats over social media, she filed police complaint against a troll who sent her an abusive and threatening audio clip.

Now, Devoleena has expressed her desire of working with Sidharth. In an interaction with E Times live, she said that she wishes to work with Sidharth in a music video.

For the unversed, Devoleena and Sidharth made many heads turn with their flirting in the BB13 house. Devo developed a soft corner for Sid, and he also reciprocated.

What do you think about the duo collaborating?

Credits: Pinkvilla

