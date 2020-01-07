Devoleena Bhattarchajee's fan does THIS unbelievable thing for her, and she is speechless

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee left fans surprised when she entered India's most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress was playing the game well, however, her journey was shortlived as she had to make an exit after her health worsened in the house due to severe back injury. Fans were left heartbroken when they saw Devoleena's eviction from Bigg Boss 13 house. The actress was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention and was hospitalized for a few days. And now, she is doing quite well.



While Devoleena confirmed that she is not going to be back in the show, fans are waiting to see her on the small screen soon. Devoleena shot to fame as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhana Saathiya. However, apart from Bigg Boss and after her show went off-air, the actress hasn't announced her next. However, her popularity is increasing every passing day.



And now, celebs often have diehard fans who end up going surprising things for them which leave them in awe. The same with Devoleena as one of her female fans got her name tattooed on her forearm, leaving the actress speechless.



The Bong beauty also shared the screenshots of her fan and it is very beautiful. Devoleena couldn't stop thanking her.



Take a look at the pictures.





On the work front, Devoleena starred in the show Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto before she got a big break in Saath Nibhana Saathiya.