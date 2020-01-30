Devoleena locks horns with Vikas Gupta

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the topmost shows on television, and it’s doing wonders when it comes to the TRP ratings. The show is loved by one and all, and as the finale is nearing it’s a tough call to say who will be winning the show.

Now as we saw in the previous episodes how the contestant’s family members and friends have entered the house and are supporting their friends and family. Now we all know that ex-contestant of the show Devoleena as re-entered the show to support her best friend Rashami Desai, and on the other hand Vishal, Mahira and Shehnaaz’s brothers have entered the show and for Paras and Siddarth Shefali and Vikas Gupta have entered the show.

During a task given by Bigg Boss the contestants will fight it out to protect their house and during the task, Vikas Gupta who has come as Siddarth’s connection will cheat in the game, and that’s when Devoleena will lose their cool.

There is a video doing the rounds where you can see Devoleena yelling at Vikas where she says that he is not the mastermind of the show, and that he has cheated and this not done and she also seen talking to Bigg Boss and telling him that because of him Vikas could cheat.

Well, it will be interesting to see what new twists will come in the show, and what will be Bigg Boss decision.

Check out the post below: