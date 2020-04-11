Devoleena-Rashami accompanied by someone special on a conference call

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared the same screen in India's most controversial show Bigg Boss 13. While Devoleena was evicted quite soon from the show due to her health issues, Rashami managed to survive till the end.

Rashami and Devoleena developed a great bond on the show and their friendship is only growing strong every passing day.

Rashami and Devoleena are now fondly referred to as Devoshami by their fans are the newest BFFs of the Telly town. The two hotties are often seen hanging out with each other and have shared some amazing pictures on their social media accounts.

And now, while being on quarantine, Rashami and Devoleena are staying in touch with each other through video calls. And this time, the duo along with their another bestie Jeevita Oberoi were accompanied by someone extremely special.

Well, it's none other than their pet dogs. Interestingly, all three of them have pets at their place and they all accompanied for a conference video call.

Rashami shared a screenshot of the same and it's just a delightful picture.

Take a look at it:

Rashami and Devoleena have set major friendship goals!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.