Devon Ke Dev Mahadev to RETURN on Star Plus

MUMBAI: With the citizens asked to stay indoors with the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving priority to the safety of the cast and crew, the shoot of television shows has been halted which has paved way for many popular shows returning to the television sets.

Iconic mythological shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Siya Ke Ram, amongst others have returned to make our lockdown special.

Now, we hear that another popular mythological show is set to return to our TV screens. Triangle Films’ Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, which featured Mohit Raina as Mahadev, will soon have its re-run on Star Plus.

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev was premiered on Life OK. The show gained accolades from masses and bagged many awards. Mohit is still remembered for enacting Shiva. The show gave fame to actresses like Mouni Roy, Sonarika Bhadoriya and Puja Bannerjee.

Sonarika Bhadoria was replaced as Parvati by Pooja Bannerjee in July 2013. However, in December 2013, Bannerjee quit owing health issues and was replaced by Suhasi Dhami. Mouni Roy who had made an exit from the series as her track ended in 2012 returned back as Sati in 2014.