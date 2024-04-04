Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria delights her fans with blissful moments from her wedding reception

Sonarika has acted in numerous Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Saansein films, as well as Indrajith, Jadoogadu, Hindutva, and many more. She made her television debut in 2011 with Tum Dena Saath Mera. Her popularity rose by her portrayal of Parvati in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev.
Sonarika Bhadoria

MUMBAI : Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria, who played the part of Goddess Parvati is married to a businessman Vikas Parashar on February 18th. They exchanged vows at the royal fort in Ranthambore, Rajasthan, giving their wedding celebration an air of fantasy. She has recently shared pictures from their reception on her social media handles.

After all, the actress posted photos from the reception on her Instagram account. She thanked Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, the governor of Haryana, in her caption. She wrote, “#superlatepost Heartfelt thank you to everyone who attended our reception. We were overwhelmed to have you all be a part of our celebration. A special mention and thanks to The Honorable Governor of Haryana, Shri Bandaru Dattatreya ji for bestowing blessings on us.”


 
Sonarika looked beautiful in these photos wearing a square-neck blouse and a lehenga with golden embroidery. She matched her attire with a diamond necklace set and a net dupatta with a thick border.

As soon as Sonarika posted the pictures, fans flooded the comment section, expressing love for the adorable couple. Complimenting her dressing sense, one user wrote, “I do know she has this awesome dressing sense more beautiful than so-called Bollywood actresses.” Another user commented, “In the 5th pic, your Papa looks dapper than your brother and even hubby.”

The couple had a roka ceremony in Goa after getting engaged in the Maldives in May 2022. The reception was held in Vikas's hometown of Faridabad, Haryana. Sonarika and Vikas started dating after they met at a gym. Sonarika expressed gratitude to Vikas for not being in the acting industry, saying it has kept her grounded.

Sonarika has acted in numerous Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Saansein films, as well as Indrajith, Jadoogadu, Hindutva, and many more. Furthermore, she has demonstrated her abilities in television shows like Prithvi Vallabh, Anarkali, Salim Anarkali, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Credit- Pinkvilla

