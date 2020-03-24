News

Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria's bedroom is no less than a dream; see pictures

By Harmisha Chauhan
24 Mar 2020 07:37 PM

MUMBAI: Sonarika Bhadoria is popularly known for playing the role of Goddess Parvati in Life OK's mythological drama series Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. The actress not just won hearts with her beauty but also with her stellar performance.

 Sonarika enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, all thanks to her amazing posts. The actress knows how to keep her fans updated about her latest whereabouts, be it her personal or professional life.

 And now, since everyone is in quarantine mode, Sonarika too is making the most of it by chilling at home.

 The actress shared a series of Instagram stories where she is seen cuddling her cute pet. Along with that, Sonarika also gave us a sneak peek in her bedroom which is to die for.

 Sonarika's bedroom defined peace with minimal lighting and the breathtaking view was the cherry on the cake.

 Take a look at the pictures:

  

Well, we are sure the diehard fans of Sonarika must have been left awestruck seeing her beautiful bedroom.

 On the work front, Sonarika has been a part of many shows like Tum Dena Saath Mera, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Prithvi Vallabh, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat - Salim Anarkali, among others.

