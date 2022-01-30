Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii actor Ashwin Mushran: Doctors were ever undervalued, but definitely taken for granted and the pandemic has opened our eyes

MUMBAI: Ashwin Mushran as Jamshed Sheriar in Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii under Invictus T Mediaworks and Studio Next has been gaining much popularity. The actor is happy to be a part of the only medical drama on Hindi GEC.

“It’s always nice to be a part of a show that’s different from the other fictions on TV. There are so many family dramas on at the same time for years. So, yes it is a special feeling to know we stand out from the crowd and also that it's being appreciated by the audience,” he says.

The actor shares that the sets of Dhadkan… are so realistic that some parts definitely make one feel like they are in a real hospital. “The corridors, operating theatres, uniforms, reception area all give you that impression. The biggest difference is that you don't get that hospital smell. Luckily that isn't something we have to recreate,” he adds.

Unlike what some may think, Ashwin does not feel doctors were ever undervalued. “But they were definitely taken for granted. I think the pandemic has opened our eyes to how integral medical professionals are to all our lives and a lot more respect is being given to them and the job that they do now,” says the actor. A doctor is under a lot of pressure, and Ashwin now understands them much better. All thanks to the show.

“Although I can never imagine completely what it's like to be a doctor, the show has helped me understand the kind of pressure they might have to go through. People’s lives are in their hands and they have to make split-second decisions. You have to be a strong individual to survive that kind of world,” he adds.

Ask with whom does he bond on the set the most and Ashwin answers, “I get along with everyone on the sets of Dhadkan... We shoot serious scenes but are always laughing and joking in between takes. I thoroughly enjoy working with Additi Gupta ( Dr. Dipika Sinha) and Rohit Purohit (Dr. Vikrant Saxena). They are seasoned professionals and I also take the opportunity to learn from them as much as I can. I bond really well with Kaushik Chakravorty (Dr. PC). We are always arguing on camera but get on really well off-screen. The younger ones, Vidyut Xavier (Dr. Abhay Sathe), Raghav Dhir (Dr. Piroz Murgiwala), Alma Hussein (Dr. Sia Advani) and Nishant Singh (Dr. Wasim Ansari) are a breath of fresh air and I am always looking forward to seeing them.”