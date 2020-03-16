Dhamaka! Bollywood trio Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Farah Khan to judge Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10

MUMBAI: The makers of the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' are set to come back with the 10th season. Moreover, as per the sources, the panel of judges will have big names such as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, well-known choreographer Farah Khan, and Kajol. However, the channel has not given any confirmation.

The ninth season was aired in 2016. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ganesh Hegde took over as the judges of that season. Manish Paul hosted the show.

A source close to the show informs: "The show will have a grand comeback. Makers have approached Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Farah Khan to take over as judges. The casting of the show is in process and the show might go on floor by July."

Meanwhile, Farah Khan is seen hosting the comedy show on Colors TV ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’ show alongside Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand is quite busy shooting for Rajkumar Santoshi’s Dunki, The film features Taapsee Pannu as the female lead. The actor has recently wrapped up with ‘Pathaan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham and has Atlee’s upcoming project co-starring Nayanthara.

Kajol too is gearing up for her next release, ‘Salaam Venky’ directed by Bollywood actress Revathy.

