DHAMAKEDAR! #AbhiRaKiShaadi's Haldi ceremony pictures go viral; Check it out

MUMBAI: AbhiRa's wedding is finally happening and the family members have reached Jaipur. The wedding is all set to begin and the fans are all excited about it. Yeh Rishta has been the longest-running show and now Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are taking the legacy ahead with their fairytale love story.

In the recent conversation, Akshara aka Pranali revealed her reaction to AbhiRa Ki Shaadi, "Finally, AbhiRa is getting married after all the problems and obstacles. It is such a blissful feeling. I am very excited; from Goenkas place one member gets subtracted and adds to the Birlas so yes, they are all happy but my family is a little sad and emotional at this point.”

Well, now we got our hands on the pictures coming from the sets of Yeh Rishta while they are shooting for the Haldi Ceremony. As per sources, there is surely going to be a dance sequence in their Haldi. Check out the clicks below:

As we all know, Abhimanyu has agreed to let Aarohi be a part of the wedding and on the other hand, the Goenkas are extremely emotional about Akshara getting married and they have a special moment in the house for her. On the other hand, Abhimanyu and the Birlas are ready with dhol nagada to bring Akshara home. Are you all excited about the wedding?

