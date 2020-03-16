DHAMAKEDAR! #AbhiRaKiShaadi's Haldi ceremony pictures go viral; Check it out

Goenkas are extremely emotional about Akshara getting married and they have a special moment in the house for her. On the other hand, Abhimanyu and the Birlas are ready with dhol nagada to bring Akshara home. Are you all excited about the wedding?
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 12:45
DHAMAKEDAR! #AbhiRaKiShaadi's Haldi ceremony pictures go viral; Check it out

MUMBAI: AbhiRa's wedding is finally happening and the family members have reached Jaipur. The wedding is all set to begin and the fans are all excited about it. Yeh Rishta has been the longest-running show and now Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are taking the legacy ahead with their fairytale love story.

Also read: LOVE IS IN THE AIR! Abhimanyu and Akshara escape the family drama to explore the pink city in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the recent conversation, Akshara aka Pranali revealed her reaction to AbhiRa Ki Shaadi, "Finally, AbhiRa is getting married after all the problems and obstacles. It is such a blissful feeling. I am very excited; from Goenkas place one member gets subtracted and adds to the Birlas so yes, they are all happy but my family is a little sad and emotional at this point.”

Well, now we got our hands on the pictures coming from the sets of Yeh Rishta while they are shooting for the Haldi Ceremony. As per sources, there is surely going to be a dance sequence in their Haldi. Check out the clicks below: 

As we all know, Abhimanyu has agreed to let Aarohi be a part of the wedding and on the other hand, the Goenkas are extremely emotional about Akshara getting married and they have a special moment in the house for her. On the other hand, Abhimanyu and the Birlas are ready with dhol nagada to bring Akshara home. Are you all excited about the wedding? 

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCK! Abhimanyu calls off #AbhiRaKiShaadi in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Niharika Chouksey Swati Chitnis Sachin Tyagi Ali Hassan Niyati Joshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 12:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha to participate in the upcoming season
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: High Voltage Drama! Rudraksh texts Revati from Dev’s phone
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Aww! Rishi and Lakshmi to romance in the honeymoon suite
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein: Upcoming TWIST! Savita pledges to stand on one foot till she finds Shreya
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
MUMBAI: Actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming film 'Major' based on the life of national hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is set...
Deepika to be part of Festival De Cannes jury alongwith Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will be a part of the eight-member jury for the 75th edition of Festival De...
Recent Stories
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
'Major' based on martyr Maj Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life to hit screens on June 3
Latest Video