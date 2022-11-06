DHAMAKEDAR! After Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in Season 11, Sriti Jha is the next fearless contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi with Season 12

we saw Divyanka do stunts with no fear, she did it so well that it was unbelievable that Divyanka could fear anything. She truly overcame all her fears in the show. Now, we are seeing Sriti walking on the same footsteps, are we going to see yet another fierce contender in this season? 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 17:40
MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is one of the most loved actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Pragya in Zee TV’s successful show Kumkum Bhagya. Recently, Srti Jha's role in the show ended and she marked her exit from the show. 

Sriti is also known for her performance in Life Ok’s Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, which was a huge success on television. The actress has been quite active on her social media accounts. She keeps her fans and well-wishers updated about her whereabouts.

Soon, the actress would be seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she would be doing all the stunts and facing her fears. As we did report that all the contestants have reached South Africa and have begun the shoot of the serial.

In the promo, Sriti Jha is seen doing all the stunts so well, in one of the videos we can see how she is carrying the crocodile from one place to another and during that time she also kissed the crocodile. She was also seen doing a water stunt and a helicopter stunt and seems like she nailed all the stunts and is getting praises from Rohit Shetty. Well, it seems like Sriti Jha is going to be one of the strongest contestants of the show.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 06/11/2022 - 17:40

