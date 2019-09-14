Dhamakedar performances coming up in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: This time as well, Gokuldham Society members are all prepped up to celebrate Ganeshotsav with a lot of excitement in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).



This year’s Ganeshotsav is probably the most experimental and of course hilarious compared with all the previous Ganeshotsav celebrations. Customs are being broken, and new avatars are being tried. While all the residents of Gokuldham Society are in traditional Maharashtrian outfits, Bapuji aka Champaklal Gada has decided to go the Clint Eastwood way for his outfit. This year, for the celebrations, and upon Tapu sena’s insistence, Bapuji has agreed to gear up in a cowboy costume albeit without giving up the dhoti. The sleeveless leather jacket over a full sleeved checkered shirt accessorized with a cowboy hat and the waist belt with a gun holstered to it completes his cowboy look!



Gokuldham Society members will be seen giving dhamakedar performances this Ganeshotsav. We have learned that Sonu will be giving a solo performance. She will be performing the Ganpati Vandana. Also, Mr and Mrs Taarak will be seen performing Qawwali, while Gogi, Pinku and Goli will rap and flaunt their swag-filled looks. Sodhi and Roshan will dance on a Punjabi number.



Others actors are yet to shoot their performances. Stay tuned to this space for more updates!